Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68,662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

