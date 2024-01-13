Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.