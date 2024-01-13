Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

