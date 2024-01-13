Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Cadence Bank worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 62.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CADE opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

