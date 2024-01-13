Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $318.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.