Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,955 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of PFGC opened at $70.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

