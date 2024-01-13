Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,903,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after buying an additional 851,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

