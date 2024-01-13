Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 913,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $54.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

