Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

