Raymond James & Associates Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

