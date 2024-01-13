Raymond James & Associates Has $11.24 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

MBLY stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.05 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

