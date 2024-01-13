Raymond James & Associates Has $11.57 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $380.36 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $386.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

