Raymond James & Associates Has $11.67 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

