Raymond James & Associates Has $11.72 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Timken worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

