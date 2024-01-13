Raymond James & Associates Has $11.86 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

