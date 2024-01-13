Raymond James & Associates Has $11.97 Million Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.13% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

