Raymond James & Associates Has $12.30 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $421,000.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

