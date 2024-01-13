Raymond James & Associates Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Assured Guaranty worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $76.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

