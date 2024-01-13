Raymond James & Associates Has $12.62 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 386,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2,097.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.3 %

HQY opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

