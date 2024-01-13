Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

