Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Unum Group worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

