Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Woodside Energy Group worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WDS opened at $20.94 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

