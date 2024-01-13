Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 229,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

