Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 906,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 344,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 18,619.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 245,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

GFL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

