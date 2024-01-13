Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

