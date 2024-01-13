Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of CNA Financial worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNA opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.