Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,049 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $430.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

