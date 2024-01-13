Raymond James & Associates Sells 123,933 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

