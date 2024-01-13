Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,239 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

AXON opened at $250.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average of $213.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

