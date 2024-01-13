Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,586 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 579,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

