Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,750 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.