Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,750 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
