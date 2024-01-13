Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,924 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

