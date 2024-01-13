Raymond James & Associates Sells 999,387 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KEY stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

