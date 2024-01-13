Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,210 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 269.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,927,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

