Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,634 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

