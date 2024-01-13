Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,094 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 10.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $627,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
EWCO opened at $28.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
