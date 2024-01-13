Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,214 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

GEHC stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

