Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

