Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.8 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

