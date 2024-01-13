Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 17,955 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Griffon worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

