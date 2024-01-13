Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,931 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

PARA stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

