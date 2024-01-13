Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,791 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 132,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock

BNDW opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

