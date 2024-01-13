Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 30,898 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
