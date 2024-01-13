Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $70.16 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

