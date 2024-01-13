Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,955,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

