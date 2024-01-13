Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

