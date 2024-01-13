Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

