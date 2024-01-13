Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

