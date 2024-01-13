Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.58% of Profound Medical worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

