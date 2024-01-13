Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.